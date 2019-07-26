The Council Bluffs Eagles Club is gearing up for its 10th annual car show.
The Eagles F.O.E. No. 104 Classic Car Show will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 at the local club at 1530 Ave. F.
Club members are expecting to have a large auto exhibit and plenty of visitors, said member Doug Fowler.
“We’ll have roughly 100 to 120 cars and probably 1,000 spectators,” he said.
Vehicles must be 1997 or older vintage — either stock or modified, member Lee Duncan said.
“We might even have a tractor this year,” he said.
The event will also include musical entertainment, food, drinks, door prizes, raffles and more.
In addition, club members will welcome special guest Johnny Rodgers, Heisman Trophy-winning former Nebraska Cornhusker and professional football player, who will sign copies of his biography, “10 Minutes of Insanity,” published in 2016 by BookBaby. Rodgers penned the story with help from co-author Loren Murfield and a foreword by Tom Osborne.
“We had 100 books donated of ’10 Minutes of Insanity,’” said club member Kevin Woodard.
Admission is free. The event raises money through registration fees paid by participants, raffle tickets and food and drink sales, Fowler said.
“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” he said. “The overall theme is ‘people helping people.’ Overall, it’s a relaxed way for visitors to enjoy the cars and enjoy the people. The cars are great, but it’s about people getting together.”
All of the proceeds will go toward the many causes the club supports, Fowler said. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, its largest donations went to Council Bluffs Schools and a state HERO charity, according to a list of donations. Other recipients included a Heart Fund, Children’s Fund, Diabetes Fund, Alzheimer’s Fund, Spinal Cord Injury Fund, Kidney Fund, Cancer Fund, Parkinson’s Fund, Muscular Dystrophy, Council Bluffs Fire Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands and others. The club presents local donations during its Family and Friends Night held annually in April.
“This club alone donates $50,000 a year,” he said.
The auxiliary also holds a couple fundraisers and offers free events for children at Halloween, Christmas and Easter, Fowler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.