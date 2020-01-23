Omaha native Pat Hazel and the rest of the “Good Humor Men” will perform at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Three of America’s funniest stand-up comedians (with numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show” and “The Daily Show”) join forces to showcase their original brand of humor in an evening packed with punch lines, clever writing and hair trigger laughs.
Pat Hazell, who was one of the original writers for NBC’s iconic television show, “Seinfeld,” is one of the three headliners. Hazell is also a critically acclaimed playwright and is a contributing commentator to National Public Radio.
Joining Hazell are Tony Deyo and Andy Hendrickson. Deyo has appeared on “Conan” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Comics Unleased with Byron Allen.” Hendrickson has appeared on “The Late Show with David Lettermen,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Gotham Comedy” and more.
Reserved seating starts at $25. Applicable fees may apply. Tickets can be purchased at The Arts Center box office, via phone at 712-388-7140 or 800-432-5852 x 7140 or online at artscenter.iwcc.edu.
