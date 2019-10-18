Bass Bro Shops — Variety of free Halloween events featuring crafts, games and a costume parade. Costume parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. Located at 2901 Bass Pro Drive. Other events will be held on Oct. 19, 20 and 25-31. For more, facebook.com/events/411907576180965/.
Cobweb Castle: The Not-So-Scary-Haunted House — Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St., Omaha. Open through Oct. 31. For more, www.ocm.org.
Great Hall-oween Haunt — The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha. Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treat throughout the museum and snag some sweets from historical characters. Visit the Creepy Curator to discover what eerie artifacts she found in the collection vaults. Join dancing zombies in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall, tour the Haunted Train and make your way through the Cobweb Caboose. Come in costume, grab some candy and enjoy the frightful fun. More info on additional events, durhammuseum.org.
Halloween Flashlight Tours — Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St., Council Bluffs. Flashlight tours will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 with the last tour starting at midnight. Tickets are $9 online and $13 at the door. Flashlights will be available, but it's recommended you bring your own. For more, facebook.com/events/433394600723819/.
Hitchcock Nature Center's Fall Festival — 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek. Oct. 19, 4 to 6 p.m. Trick-or-treating at the campground, family games, snacks, pumpkin painting and more. The event will feature a guided hike by the Missouri Valley Drama Club. $3 per person, children ages 5 and under are free. More info, pottconservation.com.
Midlands Humane Society's Halloween Howl: On Oct. 26, the 5K Fun Run and 1.5 Mile Walk is intended for all ages and children and babies in strollers are welcome (no fee to participate for those under age 5). The event will begin 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.) at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive. Cost to register is $20 and includes an event T-shirt if you sign up by Oct. 18. Cost to register is $25 from Oct. 19 to 26, and does not include a T-shirt. For more, midlandshumanesociety.org.
Madness Haunted House — Mall of the Bluffs, 1751 Madison Ave. Wednesdays and Thursdays: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30 to 12 a.m., Admission: $13 per person, $20 per person includes VIP Fast Pass. For more, www.madnesshauntedhouse.com.
Monster Bash — Metro Crossing Shopping Center, 3815 Metro Drive, Council Bluffs. On Oct. 29, businesses will hand out candy from 4 to 8 p.m. Pumpkins, photobooth, kids crafts and more.
Trick-or-Treat the Museum — Union Pacific Museum, 200 Pearl St., Council Bluffs. On Oct. 26, grab your costume for some Halloween fun! Costumed guests are invited to explore the museum and receive non-food treats from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. while supplies last. This is a free event and, as always, the museum is free to all. For more, www.facebook.com/events/533030077506257/.
Treynor Trunk 'n Treat — Treynor Volunteer Fire Department, 14 W. Main St., Treynor. On Oct. 27, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., the fire department will host a variety of events. Trunk or treat is free. $5 admission for ages 4 and up includes carnival, prizes, pumpkins, bounce house, snow cones, petting zoo and more. For more, facebook.com/events/411097216212549/.
Trick-or-Treat the 100 Block — 100 Block of West Broadway, Council Bluffs. Kids can trick-or-treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m on Oct. 28. Businesses will hand out goodies. Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments will also have vehicles displayed. Dumb trucks will also be on display. For more, www.facebook.com/events/2081478682161803/.
— To add a location or an event to the list, email Krystal Sidzyik at ksidzyik@nonpareilonline.com.
