Do you miss special themed shows centered around your favorite holiday? We compiled a list of Halloween specials from years past to help get you in the spooky spirit.
Vincent Prices' Once Upon a Midnight Scary (1979)
This hour-long special narrates three tales of terror: "The Ghost Belonged To Me," "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and "The House With A Clock In Its Walls," according to IMDB.com.
The Famous Adventures of Mr. Magoo - Doctor Frankenstein (1965)
Mr Magoo in the role of Victor Frankenstein gives us a quick over view of the Mary Shelly classic novel "Frankenstein," according to IMDB.com. The episode aired on March 13, 1965.
Fat Albert Halloween Special (1977)
While attempting their Halloween mischief, the kids get the ultimate scare from the lady who lives in the spooky house by the graveyard, according to IMDB.com.
Casper Saves Halloween (1979)
This Halloween special featured Casper and his friend Hairey Scarey from the animated series Casper and the Angels. On Halloween night, Hairy Scarey, Winifred Witch and Screech Ghost are plotting their mean-spirited spookings and Casper embarks on a journey to save Halloween, according to IMDB.com.
Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977)
A revival of the popular '60s TV comedy series "The Addams Family" has them preparing for Halloween in their own inimitable way, according to IMDB.com.
Halloween is Grinch Night (1977)
The evil Grinch who stole Christmas is back to steal Halloween! It's Grinch night and all over Whoville, a horrible storm has started which gives the Grinch a chance to have some fun. But he's soon foiled by a young boy who's on his way to the Uphamisim, according to IMDB.com.
Garfield's Halloween Adventure (Garfield in Disguise) (1985)
When Garfield and Odie are out trick-or-treating, they end up at a haunted house, according to IMDB.com.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)
The Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween while Linus waits for the Great Pumpkin, according to IMDB.com.
