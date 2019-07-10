Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. July 17, Omaha Performing Arts has announced.
Tickets will be sold at ticketomaha.com or in person at the Ticket Omaha box office in the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. They will not be available by phone that day.
Each household can purchase a maximum of four tickets to the production, which runs at the Orpheum Theater from Sept. 10 to 29. Prices range from $75 to $195, with a limited number of $350 premium seats available for each performance. Forty $10 seats for each performance also will be sold in a lottery. Details about the lottery will be revealed closer to opening night.
OPA officials expect a line at the Holland Center the morning of July 17. You must remain in line to guarantee your place. People will be given a wristband and will have to surrender it if they leave.
Only those with a wristband will be allowed to buy tickets, but a band doesn’t guarantee you will get tickets for your preferred date and price level. No camping or line-holding will be permitted. There also will be a virtual waiting room online to facilitate a steady flow of sales throughout the day. You’re not guaranteed a purchase if you have a spot in the online queue.
In the announcement, producer Jeffrey Seller warned people against buying tickets from third-party sellers. To be sure you’re getting legitimate tickets for a fair price, you should buy only from Ticket Omaha, he said.
“Hamilton” is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, based on a biography by Ron Chernow. Lin Manuel-Miranda wrote the show’s music, lyrics and book.
