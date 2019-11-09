Jazz bands from around the area will travel to Harlan Community High School on Tuesday for a day of jazz clinics followed by a free public concert.
The school’s jazz program, in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Jazz Studies program, will host jazz trombonist, recording artist and educator Andy Martin, who will lead clinics and join the UNO Jazz I Combo and the Harlan Community High School Jazz Experience in the program at 7 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School Auditorium, according to a press release from the Harlan Community Music Boosters Association.
Martin has performed on more than 300 albums, 150 movie soundtracks, television and for live theater productions, the press release stated. He has played on albums for many popular artists, including Coldplay, Michael Buble and others. He has played lead trombone on the television shows “Dancing with the Stars” and “American Idol,” among others, and has performed with Quincy Jones, Matt Cattingub, Bob Curnow and Sammy Nestico.
The UNO Jazz I Combo makes regular appearances at jazz festivals, including national and international festivals, and state and regional conferences. The combo toured Europe this year for the fifth time and has also toured Asia five times, most recently performing in China, Japan and South Korea in 2018.
The Harlan Community High School Jazz Experience, an audition-only band, has qualified for and attended the Iowa Jazz Championships annually since its inception in 1976, has won nine state championships and has finished as runner-up 12 times, the press release stated.
