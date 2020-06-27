The 2020 Stir Cove Summer Concert Series in Council Bluffs has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, Stir Concert Cove announced it is working through cancellations and working to reschedule musical acts.
“This is the first time in its 17-year history of entertainment in Council Bluffs that the Summer Concert Series will take a hiatus,” Missy Hardersen, regional vice president of entertainment for Harrah’s Casino, said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Like all of you, we are so sad not to be able to bring concerts this summer to Stir Cover, but we look forward to next summer 2021 when we can all enjoy the music again.”
Stir Cove said canceled concerts include Kesha, Steve Miller Band, Kaleo and Dropkick Murphys and Rancid. Postponed shows included The Struts, Brothers Osborne, Lauv and Coheed & Cambria.
Two concerts have been rescheduled: Darrius Rucker will play June 19, 2021 and Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will play June 25, 2021.
Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled and postponed (but not yet rescheduled) shows, the casino said. If a ticket holder can’t make the new date, they can return the ticket to the point of purchase within 30 days of the new date being announced.
Anyone that purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded for all canceled events. Season ticket holders will be automatically refunded as well.
Harrah’s Casino will reopen its doors on July 3, with COVID-19 precautions in place, with some services still closed.
