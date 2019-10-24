The harvest edition of Junktoberfest is this weekend at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds.
The fest features a vintage, artisan, craft and gift market of more than 74 vendors of junk, collectibles, gifts, antiques, primitives, handmade or repurposed furniture and home decor.
Vendors will spread out over the entire fairgrounds, indoors and outdoors. Multiple food vendors will be on hand for delicious food, drinks and special treats.
Due to the pending auction/sale of the Southroads Mall, Junktoberfest was relocated to the fairgrounds located on Main Street in Springfield, Nebraska.
Admission for Junktoberfest is a one time fee of $3 for the entire weekend. Children younger than the age of 12 gain admittance for free. The fest is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance by visiting facebook.com/Junktoberfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.