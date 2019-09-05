The Council Bluffs Public Library will host Laura Keyes, who will present “The Hershey Chocolate Company” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12
Milton S. Hershey knew that chocolate made the world a better place. By soldiering on through many failures and working tirelessly for years, Hershey built an iconic American enterprise, to the grateful delight of chocoholics everywhere. But satisfying cocoa cravings is only part of the story. Having earned a fortune, Milton and his wife, Catherine, decided to give it all away. Thanks to the Hersheys’ efforts, tens of thousands of orphans have been raised in safety and given an education.
Join Laura Keyes at this illustrated lecture for a peek behind the chocolate curtain where, in more ways than one, chocolate did indeed make the world a better place.
Laura Keyes graduated with a Master’s Degree in Library Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is currently the Director of the Dunlap Public Library District in Dunlap, Illinois. In her spare time, Keyes tackles community theater roles from Neil Simon to William Shakespeare and loves to bake.
This event will be in Meeting Room A at the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553 x 132.
