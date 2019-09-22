Bluegrass, blues, and other “hills music” will fill the air during the Loess Hills Music Festival, 1291 Cemetery Road northeast of Thurman from noon to 8:30 p.m Sept. 28.
“The festival goes back a number of years, where we created a local event with the town to get people out to the hills. Since this is a beautiful place and we want to get people out to appreciate it,” said site owner William Blackburn.
The Iowa State University Extension and Tabor Library will host a children’s crafts table. Other activities include pony rides, hayrides and nature hikes, as well as keeping an eye out for Lussy, the Loess Hills sasquatch.
“Everyone, especially kids, are anticipating the sasquatch will arise among the festivities and entertainment,” Blackburn said. “There are some stories that have circulated that people have seen a sasquatch or swerved to avoid one, so as you approach the property, there will be a sasquatch crossing sign.”
A ceremony to commemorate Bill and Sara Jean Blackburn donating this property to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be held at 4:30 p.m.
From 5 to 7 p.m. the Fremont County Chicken Fry Club will provide a fried chicken dinner.
The Waubonsie State Park friends and staff will have their annual Paw Paw Celebration, providing paw paw fruit and paw paw based dessert to attendees.
Anyone is welcome to attend the festival and join the festivities. It is suggested to bring chairs or a blanket to enjoy the hills and music.
“My wife and I are really appreciative about all of the people who have supported us and the festival,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have a park and the community wouldn’t have a chance to enjoy the place like we have over the years.”
This year, entrance is by freewill donation with proceeds supporting flood victims.
Donations for the festival can be delivered to First State Bank at 711 Main Street in Tabor. Checks should be made payable to The Green Hollow Center — Hills Festival.
For more information go to loesshillsfestival.com. For questions, contact the festival chairman Ken Forney at reforney@hotmail.com or 712-313-0315, or music director Carlene Hall at carlenehallmusic@gmail.com or 712-314-0029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.