The new $27 million, 95,000-square-foot Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center was unveiled at a private viewing and reception for 282 private donors and guests Thursday evening.
Attendees were given a tour of the four-story building featuring the Polina & Bob Schlott Performing Art Center with 281 seats, as well as classrooms, rehearsal areas, artists’ studios, the fourth floor gallery and more.
“We take pride in being a community that can come together and make things happen,” said Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment CEO Danna Kehm.
Kehm said this was a vision that had been eight years in the making, with community studies, focus groups and fundraising.
The Kitchen Council, Chanticleer Theater, the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and Midwest Ballet, along with artists, have officially moved into the building.
Each group were practicing Thursday evening while guests were viewing the building and being given tours. Food and champagne were also provided to celebrate the evening.
“Today officially marks the beginning of a new era for culture in our community,” Kehm said.
Community members will be able to celebrate and enjoy the theater next Saturday, Feb. 22, through PACE Interactive at 6 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Midwest Ballet, Chanticleer Community Theater, Council Bluffs Children’s Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, Kitchen Council, PACE studio artists, local artists as well as local bands.
There will be live music, live arts, cocktails and heavy appetizers. It’s requested that those attending wear cocktail attire.
Tickets are $100 per person. Proceeds will go toward strengthening and growing PACE art exhibitions, performances and educational programs as well as keeping them affordable, according to the description.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to http://bit.ly/2tYHqRT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.