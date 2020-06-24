Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment opened its newest exhibit, “Council Bluffs History Through Art: The Works of Grant Wood and George Simons” on June 18 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat, some may wonder what precautions are being taken to make sure everyone’s safety is a priority.
“The phased opening includes social distancing, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols based on health and safety guidelines provided by public health authorities,” PACE Director of Operations Rachel Schott said.
Those who are planning to visit the exhibit need to register so social distancing can be enforced. Guests can expect to answer screening questions, have their temperature checked and wear a face mask.
“We have also installed air purifiers and increased the air circulation in high traffic areas,” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said.
According to a press release provided by PACE, HEPA and carbon air purifiers are being used to help reduce viruses, germs and bacteria.
Employees are disinfecting commonly used areas and high touch surfaces while provided with personal protective equipment, including gloves and masks.
According to the release, the building is being operated at a reduced occupancy by:
- Limiting class sizes to eight people.
- Limiting events and gatherings in the bar area to 30 people.
- Limiting gallery events and gatherings to 75 people.
- Limiting event venue events and gathers to 75 people.
Classes are being moved outside if able, tools are not being shared and hand sanitizer along with disinfecting wipes are readily available.
The theater and rehearsal spaces will remain closed until further notice.
The Hoff Center hosts open studio hours for five “incredible” artists from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, the press release said. Featured artists include: Council Bluffs Photography by Buck Christensen; LüTZCO Creative House; Ann Brugenhemke Art; Susan Woodford Sculpture; and Hz Productions.
June programming events have had capacity turnouts, said Schott.
Current hours for the box office are, Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 4 p.m.; Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anne and John P. Nelson Exhibition Floor hours are Thursday’s 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.
For upcoming classes visit PACEartsiowa.org/classes. For more information, about the Hoff Center visit paceartsiowa.org.
