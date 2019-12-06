Celebrate the holiday season and attend a fun event happening in Council Bluffs, Omaha or southwest Iowa. Listed are eight events happening this weekend.
Winter Wonderland Night Hike
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek. A guided night hike to experience a whole new side of nature at Hitchcock Nature Center. Hit the trails with a naturalist and see what winter holds during this interpretive hike then join in for cookies and cocoa to warm up after the adventure. All ages are welcome to attend this event. While the hike will not be strenuous. it will involve walking on uneven terrain in the dark; please wear appropriate closed-toe shoes. Strollers are not permitted. The cost for this event is $5 per person and includes admission to the park, all programming, and refreshments. Space in this hike is very limited; pre-registration is required to attend. Please go online to pottcoconservation.com for details and to register.
Milk and Cookies with Santa
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
Santa hangs out at the Children’s Museum for some cookie decorating, ornament making, a science show and lots of games.
Holiday Cultural Festival
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha
More than 40 local cultural organizations will display crafts and traditional dress while musicians and dancers perform. Food and gifts will also be available for purchase.
Christmas at the Orchard
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. Live music from Jerome Brich from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
Santa House
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 14 & 21
Where: Downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. Sponsored by the Clarinda Lion’s Club.
Exira Festival of Lights
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Main Street, Exira. One of the largest Christmas trees in Southwest Iowa. Soup supper, cookie walk, children activities and Santa.
Winter Craft Fair & Goodie Walk
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: United Methodist Church of Logan, 302 E. Eighth St., Logan. Crafts by local and out of town crafters and vendors. Goodie Walk starts at 9 a.m. (Sponsored by Sunday school youth to raise money for camp.)
Advent by Candlelight
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Zion Lutheran Church Hall, 1204 Center St., Manning. This annual Christmas tradition is open to the public. Seating is limited. The event features decorated tables, desserts and live entertainment.
