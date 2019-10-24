On Saturday, more than 250 Hy-Vee stores will host a Halloween party featuring trick-or-treating and family-friendly activities from 1 to 3 p.m.
The free event includes coloring, cookie decorating, mini pumpkin painting and more.
Children dressed in costume will receive a free trick-or-treat bag, while supplies last.
Hy-Vee’s annual Halloween party is a fun, interactive way to provide entertainment and engage families during the fall season.
The event also provides a safe environment for children and parents to celebrate the holiday and learn about healthy eating options from Hy-Vee’s dietitians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.