Musician Jimmy Webb will perform at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Now on tour with his newest CD, “Still Within the Sound of My Voice,” Webb engages his audiences like never before. Though some might still not know his name, they know his songs: “Wichita Lineman,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Galveston,” “The Moon’s A Harsh Mistress,” “All I Know,” “The Highwayman,” “Up, Up and Away,” “MacArthur Park,” and more.
Tickets may be purchased online at artscenter.iwcc.edu or by calling 712-388-7140.
