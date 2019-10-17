Rarely do I come out of a film, feeling completely enthralled. The few that have accomplished this have remained some of my favorites: “The Matrix,” “The Machinist,” “Se7en,” “Fight Club,” “Stay,” “The Fountain” … and now, “Joker.”
A lot has been written about “Joker,” which is an origin story for Gotham’s best-known super villain; some of it has been positive, but a lot of it has been negative. I read some of those early reviews, from people, who I am now convinced either didn’t actually watch the film or who are simply incapable of understanding anything complex, and they almost prevented me from seeing it. Had I listened to them, I would have missed out on witnessing a rarity — A perfect film. And I’m not exaggerating. It is perfect. I have seen it twice, and it only improves on viewings. Round three is definitely in the cards.
Co-written and directed by Todd Phillips, Scott Silver is the other writer, Joker is set in 1981. Gotham is awash in garbage and giant rats. It stinks; it’s on the verge of riots. In this version of the Joker story, our protagonist is named Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a down-on-his-luck, for-hire party clown. When we meet him, he’s sitting in front of a mirror, applying his makeup. He pauses to stretch his mouth into a smile; then into a frown. A solitary tear rolls down his cheek. Fleck is a lost soul. He lives with his mother (the wonderful Frances Conroy) in a small apartment in a building that’s ready for demolition. The paint is peeling; the elevator, rickety. Everything and everyone seems to be in the process of decay; everything is threatened to be swallowed up by the filth at any moment. This is really New York City, before its gentrification. Before they replaced the pimps, junkies, and hookers with tourists; and the XXX shops with theaters. If you have HBO, this is the world of The Deuce.
Like Gotham, Fleck is plagued by problems. Not only is he poverty stricken and underemployed, but he’s suffering from a host of mental illnesses. He’s on seven different medications, he was institutionalized at Arkham Asylum at some point, and he is subject to flights of fantasy. (I’m still trying to decide what was real and what wasn’t.) He’s miserable, bullied, and alienated. As if that weren’t enough, he has a condition that causes him to laugh compulsively, often inappropriately — his laughter doesn’t match his feelings. And that makes him a target. Although some “critics” have called him an incel, a man who is celibate by choice because women don’t find him attractive. He is not that. In fact, despite everything, he’s a sensitive person living in a world that’s cruel, violent, and ugly. As you can expect, Fleck ends up lashing out at his bullies; his abusers. Some have said that the film tries to make a homicidal loner, sympathetic.
Fleck is sympathetic, yes. My heart broke for him. But I don’t think that’s a problem. If he had been presented as a monster; totally without humanity, and we had been made to sympathize with him, then OK, complain away. But Fleck is reality. There are Arthur Fleck’s out there, and we should examine why. The film invites us in, and shows us how our society readily creates men like Fleck. As I said, he’s not a monster. He isn’t shooting random people. He has a “reason” for everyone he kills. Does that excuse him? I’m not saying that. But he is a victim; a vulnerable individual who desperately needs mental health care; and yet, the city cuts those very services for “lack of funds.” He’s seeing a social worker, who doesn’t really listen to or help him, probably because she’s toiling within a system that’s trying to help too many people with too little resources. Because his services are cut, his medication runs out. And this is when things start to unravel. Actually, the system already was failing him in his youth, but I don’t want to give anything away. Furthermore, he lives in a country that favors the rich. If you have enough money, you can afford good health care, good mental health care (private professionals rather than overburdened. State-appointed case workers), and even good legal help. But Fleck can afford none of this.
“Joker” is a tragedy. There are no witty one-liners; no cartoonishness. His character has nothing in common with Jack Nicholson’s over-the-top, “I fell into a vat of toxic waste and now I’m a maniac” Joker, who appeared in “Batman” (1989). And thankfully, he has zero in common with the “what is this abomination of a character and film, and why was this greenlit” Joker, as played by Jared Leto in the ridiculously horrible “Suicide Squad.” This Joker exists. Everyday, we walk by Arthur Fleck’s, and never notice them. As Roxie Hart’s husband, Mr. Cellophane, sings in “Chicago” (2002), we walk right by him, look right through him, and never know he’s there. Maybe that’s why the violence he commits has been called “disturbing.” The violence isn’t gratuitous; his body count not particularly high. Compared to John Wick, he’s a saint.
So why are people having such a vehement reaction?
Many people don’t like to be faced with anything ugly. And there is a lot of ugliness here. Most of his “victims” are awful. In many ways, the only innocent character is Arthur and we witness his corruption through brutality and indifference. Anyone who equates him to a lone gunman, the horrific personification of Aurora, Sandy Hook, El Paso, etc., is discounting everything the film is trying to say. Every time we see him take the Sisyphean journey up the concrete staircase to his home, we are challenged to ignore the weight of carrying a mental illness in an often cruel world that just wants you to act normally; to pretend you aren’t miserable, suffering, and burdened by life.
“Joker” deals with a lot of important issues, as I said, socio-economic disparity, and the lack of resources for society’s most vulnerable. Fleck is responsible for his actions, but he’s also a product of a rotting society that treats people, especially the poor, the disabled, “the social misfits,” like garbage. What creates “monsters”? “Joker” asks us, and maybe those who don’t like the film, don’t want to think about this. I’ve found that when some people are confronted with culpability, they react vehemently. Many people want to be entertained; how dare cinema make them think or feel uncomfortable?
A lot has been said about Phoenix’s acting, and he is phenomenal. He’s mesmerizing; genius. Even though I’ve seen him in a bunch of other films, I never once saw Phoenix, the actor, in this role. He was Fleck. Every movement; every reaction. He dissolves into this character. This is hands down his greatest performance. In anyone else’s hands, Fleck could have been reprehensible. But there is something very vulnerable and child-like here. He’s an outsider who wants to be liked; wants to fit in, but he can’t. He doesn’t understand how “real people” think or act. And when he tries to be like they are; his awkwardness is pronounced. People at his work think he’s weird; label him as a freak. It’s heartbreaking. “Joker” is, as I said, a very sad film. But it’s incredibly effective. You can’t come out of the film feeling “meh.”
Phillips and Silver must be commended for writing such a powerful screenplay. They accomplish the impossible — they ground the Joker in realism, making him not a caricature, but a real person we can understand. I’ve always liked the Joker, but I’ve been largely disappointed in his cinematic forays. The only other actor who has done him a service is the late Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight.” And yet, you can’t really see Phoenix’s Joker morphing into Ledger’s, which is fine by me. I am more excited by the prospect of seeing this Joker interacting with the new Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, in the still-coming-together, Matt Reeves-directed film. This could be the start of something amazing.
“Joker” takes its inspiration from 1970s films, such as “Network,” “Taxi Driver,” and “Dog Day Afternoon,” but Phillips isn’t just copying them. He’s using them to create a gritty aesthetic, and then making a film that’s truly his own. This isn’t Taxi Driver, as some have said, but rather “The Machinist,” a brilliant indie by Brad Anderson, about guilt and redemption. Interestingly, the lead in that film, Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, also lost an incredibly unsafe amount of weight and audiences gasp when they see him shirtless. Phoenix accomplishes the same. When he’s shirtless, and that’s often, you feel uneasy; uncomfortable. Depending on which interview you read/listen to, Phoenix lost somewhere between 30 and 50 pounds to play Fleck. It’s effective. With his hollow cheeks, he looks much older than Phoenix does in real life. He looks like the product of malnourishment, too many cigarettes, and poverty.
Finally, I have to say something about the score. Although you get the obligatory “period” songs, including Cream’s “White Room”, and Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2,” you also get some older songs, courtesy of Frank Sinatra, including “Send in the Clowns,” and “That’s Life,” and Tony Bennett’s “Put on a Happy Face.” And then there’s the inclusion of the cello-heavy score by Icelandic composer Hildur Gunadóttir. It’s not surprising that Phoenix was listening to her score during that opening sequence that produced a spontaneous tear. The cello has to be one of the most mournful instruments in existence, and it’s effective in eliciting emotions from the audience. The “Joker” theme is perfection.
There is so much more to say about “Joker.” But suffice to say it’s already the best film of 2019, and even though I’ve had to do some jockeying, I’ve added it to my Top 10 favorite movies of all time. As I said, I’ll see it again, and marvel at it. Each time, you learn something new, and then you take that information, and carefully sift and resort it to expand your interpretation. What’s real? What isn’t? What’s next? I can’t wait to find out.
