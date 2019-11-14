Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. in Omaha, and the museum’s teen council will present “Mask*A*Raid,” a teens-only dance party from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
This free event will feature music, food, and the opportunity to hang out in a club-like atmosphere after hours at the museum, according to a press release from the museum.
Highlights of the event include:
• Music and dancing in the Storz Fountain Court to music from a teen-directed playlist. Attendees enter song requests via iPad and the Joslyn Jukebox responds.
• Masks and costumes are encouraged. Bring a mask or make one at the museum. Mask-making supplies and UV glow face paint will be provided at the event. Prizes will be awarded (from Blick Art Materials and other arts and culture-focused locales) in various creative categories.
• Food and floats including sliders, vegetarian choices, desserts, beverages, and a soda float station with a variety of options for mixing your favorite flavors.
• Photo booth featuring a teen-made backdrop. Photos can be texted or emailed directly to teens for sharing on social media using the hashtags #CreateJoslyn #TeensAtJoslyn
• Plus: hang out, jump in on a collaborative drawing, and experiment with the LiteBrite wall in the Blacklight Lounge.
“Mask*A*Raid” is a free, teen-only event. Advance registration is highly encouraged, but not required, at joslyn.org > Visit > TeenPrograms > Special Events. Doors open at 8 p.m; teens are asked to arrive no later than 9. Photo/school ID will be required at door. Re-entry will not be permitted.
The event ends promptly at 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.