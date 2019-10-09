Lana Del Rey is coming to Omaha next month.
Born Elizabeth Grant, the "Summertime Sadness," "Young and Beautiful" and "Don't Call Me Angel" singer will perform at the Orpheum Theater on Nov. 13.
Tickets to see the Grammy-nominated crooner go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticket Omaha.
Lana Del Rey's sixth album, "Norman (expletive) Rockwell!," was released in late summer. Pitchfork said, "It establishes her as one of America’s greatest living songwriters."
