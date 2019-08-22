On Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. the Council Bluffs Public Library will host Dr. Shana Stuart, director of the Carnegie Libraries of Iowa Project, who will speak about Andrew Carnegie and the Iowa project.
Between 1892 and 1917, 99 communities in Iowa, accepted money from Andrew Carnegie to build public libraries. One-hundred and one were built. Carnegie additionally provided funds for seven academic libraries in Iowa.
Due to the active response of those communities, Iowa received the fourth highest number of Carnegie grants nationwide, built the sixth highest number of public libraries, and the third highest number of academic libraries during the Carnegie program.
Stuart will commemorate Carnegie’s contributions to Iowa communities and explore how, even 100 years after his death, these institutions are still a vital part of these towns and cities.
Stuart has served as the director of the Carnegie Libraries in Iowa Project since 2004. She is an adjunct instructor at the University of Iowa with a Ph.D. in art history and a master of library and information science degree.
This event will be in Meeting Room A at the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, Ext. 132.
