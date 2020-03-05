The annual Omaha Film Festival is back for it’s 15th run this week.
The festival is scheduled from Tuesday to Sunday presenting unique shows and talents from directors to actors and more — including local actor Bryan McClure, who moved from Iowa to pursue his career, known for his role in “Mindhunter.”
McClure plays the lead in the film “In Other Words” as True Andrews, a tech geek, who creates a match making app. The movie follows Andrews as he tries to win the girl and potential investors for his app, according to the movie description.
McClure said this is his first time returning to the Omaha Film Festival since he moved to Los Angeles.
“It’s an honor for me to be able to come back home and essentially share these 10 years of training, work, networking and all the hard work I put into it,” he said.
He was initially contacted about the role through an email from the movie’s producers who had him in mind for the role from the beginning, McClure said.
Not recognizing the contact immediately, McClure almost deleted the message, but instead was cast in a unique acting experience.
McClure started preparing for the lead role weeks before production started. This preparation allowed him to play with scenes and act organically during filming, he said.
During filming, McClure said he stayed in the home of the producers Patrick Perez Vidauri and Cristina Nava. This time allowed him to meet the producers family, celebrate a birthday and get to know them like a second family.
“I think Patrick and Cristina are a good example of how to maintain a healthy family life, as well as pursue your interests in the entertainment industry,” he said.
McClure said the couple was inspiring — having that fulfilled family life with three children — as they pursued careers in the entertainment industry. He said usually it’s more typical to hear about Hollywood scandals and breakups.
McClure also enjoyed working with the cast, including “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan.
“I got to improvise with (Kattan) and it was an unreal experience,” McClure said.
McClure said Kattan enjoyed filming so much he returned a day that he wasn’t scheduled. McClure helped write a new scene for him.
“Sometimes when the camera was on him, I was pinching myself and closing my eyes to keep from laughing,” McClure said.
McClure said he’s particularly proud that after working together, Kattan said, “You’re a really (expletive) good actor.”
He said that comment meant a lot as Kattan worked with Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell and “everybody who’s anybody in the comedy world.”
After hearing that his film will was being featured in the film festival, McClure said he is excited to be back and share this experience with the audience.
“I’m incredibly excited, it’s a real joy and I’m very much looking forward to it,” McClure said.
“In Other Words” is scheduled to show from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Aksarben Cinema in Omaha, 2110 S. 67th St — one of 101 shows scheduled to be presented during the festival.
The festival’s shows were chosen among 950 submissions from 65 countries, according to Jeremy Decker, the director of Omaha Film Festival.
Content will include a mix of documentaries, short films, movies, parties and more.
“There are so many great films being made not made by studios. We give those filmmakers an opportunity to show their films at a festival,” Decker said.
Tickets and passes can be purchased online or at the Aksarben Cinema. Prices include $100 for an all-access pass, $70 for an all-film pass, $40 for a weekend pass or individual tickets can be bought at the cinema.
For the film schedule or more information go to Omahafilmfestival.org.
