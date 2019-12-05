GLENWOOD — The Mills Masquers in Glenwood invite audiences to celebrate the holiday season — times two — as they present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Let There Be Lights.”
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Barton-Rowe Theater, 56543 221st St., north of Glenwood.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a holiday tradition for many as they enjoy Charlie Brown’s path to the true meaning of Christmas. A large cast helps Charlie understand the meaning of Christmas, and learn something about themselves.
“Let There Be Lights” takes a look at two fathers who take things a bit too far when it comes to decorating for Christmas. Along with their families, they aim to make their decorations unforgettable.
Cast members for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” include: Blaine Whitley, Faith Weber, Cheynne Borchert, Ripley Smith, Maxton Jackson, Libby Whitley, Isaak Ellis, Emarie Nelsen, Lucy Gandy, Ava Grassau, Lyric Lundvall, Annie Hunt, Brody Sneed, Caleb Kaufmann, Andri Nelsen, Peyton Sneed, Zachary Roach, Isaac Roach, Ana Hensley, Ethan Roach, Aaron Abler, Jagger Lundvall, Gabe Whigham, Elizabeth Kephart, Alexandra Kephart, Bennett Kenkel, Wyatt Borchert, and Grace Whigham.
Cast members for “Let There Be Lights” include: Blake Sneed, Olivia Lane, Jess Cook, Ella Pelley, Mayer Buchanan, Breckyn Petersen, Liz Thiesen, and Treyton Williamson.
Jeannie Lorimor is the production’s director. The show is produced by Jeff DeYoung. Nancy Wright and Callie Devine serve as music director and choreographer.
Additional shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14; and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets may be purchased online at millsmasquers.org, or by calling 712-527-3600. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
