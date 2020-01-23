Ken Ludwig has taken Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and made a very funny show at Bellevue Little Theatre.
This is an excellent version of Christie’s mystery. The entire show takes place on the train in 1934. The Bellevue Little Theatre uses its stage to create in very interesting train set.
The Orient Express travels from Istanbul, Turkey, to western Europe. The train is the setting for a murder in which the victim was stabbed eight times. Famous sleuth Hercule Poirot takes it upon himself to discover the killer. Is there a clue that Poirot can use?
There are many characters/suspects to choose from. Phyliss Bonds plays Princess Dragomiroff; Gene Hinkle plays Constatine Bouc; D. Laureen Pickle plays Mrs. Hubbard; Justin Eller plays Samuel Ratchett; Kaitlin Maher is Mary Debenham; and Michael Taylor Stewart plays Hector McQueen.
Others in the cast include: Debbie Cline as Greta Ohlsson; Thomas Stoysich is Col. Arbuthnot; Chloe Rosman is the Countess Andrenyl; and Jeff Garst plays Marcel/Michel.
It is a treat to watch Poirot — played by Jon Flower — use his sleuthing techniques to find out who the killer is. He knows it is someone on the train but he has to figure out who the killer is and their motive for murder.
The costumes, designed by show director Todd Uhrmacher, are colorful and very period after all it is 1934. Joey Lorincz is the set and lighting designer. The show runs two hours including a 15-minute intermission.
There are two more weekends of performances at the Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, Nebraska. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are adults $20; seniors $18; and students $10. The box office can be reached by calling 402-291-1554.
