Several museums in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will offer free admission as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day Saturday.
In Council Bluffs, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Squirrel Cage Jail will participate with free admission.
“We want to extend an invitation to the community to come and celebrate what we have to offer here in Council Bluffs,” said Patricia LaBounty, curator for the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
Museum Days was created so museums can “emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institutions’ Washington DC-based facilities” as their doors are open for free every day including Museum Day, according to the release.
The Union Pacific Railroad Museum, General Crook House Museum Great Plains Black History Museum and Sarpy County (Nebraska) Museum typically offer free general admission to visitors, so a ticket is not required for their facilities.
“While we have free admission every day this is a good chance to come out if you haven’t been to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum,” said LaBounty.
The Squirrel Cage Jail will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We look forward to sharing the history of both the Squirrel Cage Jail and Railswest Railroad Museum this Saturday. Both museums are full of our local history,” said Kat Slaughter, museums manager for the Historical Society.
Participants in Omaha include: The Durham Museum, Great Plains Black History Museum, El Museo Latino and General Crook House Museum.
“We have been a Smithsonian affiliate for a very long time now, and we always like to show how proud of that affiliation we are. Participating in Museum Day is one way we can do that,” said Jessica Brummer, director of communications at The Durham.
The Sarpy County Museum in Bellevue and Cass County Historical Society Museum in Plattsmouth will participate.
“I think it’s a great way for people to get out and explore local museums and see what they have to offer, and hopefully it will spark an interest for them to love museums,” said Brummer.
One ticket provides entrance for two on Saturday only. Go to smithsonian.com/museumday for more information or to download tickets.
