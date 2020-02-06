OMAHA — Go behind closed doors for a one-of-a-kind tour experience at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha.
The Museum Insider tour series offers a behind the scenes opportunity for museum guests. During these select tours, guests will receive white gloves and a VIP badge that allows them to enter special areas of the museum with the curatorial team. Four different tour themes are available.
Tours are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers (admission to the museum is included). Advance registration and payment are required, and space is limited. Register online or contact the education department at 402-444-5027 or email education@durhammuseum.org.
Tours include:
Omaha Fashion — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 29. In celebration of Omaha Fashion Week, join the museum for a special look at rarely seen garments and accessories from the museum’s collection.
Sports in Omaha — 10:30 a.m. to noon June 16 and 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 20. Omaha’s sports traditions go way beyond baseball. From the Golden Gloves of boxing and Omaha Knights hockey to the College World Series, sports fans have plenty to cheer about. Explore objects and memorabilia that highlight some of Omaha’s best sports stories.
Aksarben Ball — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26. The Aksarben Foundation has honored individuals and families for their contributions to the heartland since 1895. Experience the glamour and gowns of past coronations and marvel in the elegance of Nebraska’s own regal history.
Family Traditions — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12. Time-honored family traditions are at the heart of the Christmas at Union Station season. Explore the nostalgia of holidays gone by through antique toys, historic letters and postcards, photos and newly acquired objects into the museum’s permanent collection.
The Durham Museum is home to permanent exhibits that preserve Omaha’s history, traveling exhibits covering subjects ranging from history and culture, to science and industry, and many entertaining, educational, family-oriented activities. Admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3-12; and free for members and children age 2 and younger. For information about the Durham Museum, visit the museum’s website at durhammuseum.org.
