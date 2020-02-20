OMAHA — It took about half an hour for Joel, Tom Servo and Crow to make me almost choke on my drink.
Tuesday night, the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” crew brought its “The Great Cheesy Movie Circus” tour to the stately Orpheum Theater in Omaha, entertaining a packed house with their riffs on a terrible movie.
If you’re not familiar with the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” TV show, a quick primer: In the not too distant future, a man is abducted by mad scientists and taken to a space satellite, where they force him to watch terrible movies to analyze the effects on his brain. It’s a vehicle to allow Joel Hodgson, the show’s creator, to join his robot pals in “riffing” on the movie — making fun of it with quips and fake dialogue. In between riffing, the show features Hodgson — and later, hosts Mike Nelson and Jonah Ray — and the robots performing sketches and dealing with the scientists.
OK, a lot to take in for the uninitiated, but let’s march forward. The live show followed the TV show’s concept, with a circus theme for the interstitials, with Hodgson and robots Crow T. Robot (Nate Begle), Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Gypsy (Yvonne Freese), along with Freese as a mad and Emily Marsh as the circus rigger/maintenance woman.
The evening’s movie was, “No Retreat, No Surrender,” a 1986 movie that the MST3K team described as a mix of “The Karate Kid,” “Rocky” and “The Outsiders,” stripped of all charm.
Quick “No Retreat, No Surrender” synopsis: Jason and his family move from Los Angeles to Seattle because bad guys threaten Jason’s dad’s karate dojo, with Jean-Claude Van Damme breaking the dad’s knee in a fight to show they mean business (the dad can’t catch a break throughout, getting in fights with townies at the Seattle bar he works at as well, through no fault of his own).
The new kid in town, Jason makes a quick pal and of course has a group of kids that hate him (think “The Karate Kid”). Jason’s father has given up on karate, but Jason has a new mentor in Seattle — the ghost of Bruce Lee.
Looking over my notes from the night, I see I jotted down early, “WTH is this movie?”
The movie culminates in a team karate match in which Jason saves the day by beating up Van Damme, of course.
Reader, the movie is dreadful. A convoluted plot, bad acting, comically-bad effects. So dreadful it seemed at various points the actors themselves realized they were in a terrible movie.
Hodgson, Crow, Tom Servo and, for a brief section, Marsh, lampoon the movie.
“I tried to be like you,” Jason says early in the movie while at Lee’s grave.
“But I ended up like Steven Seagal,” the MST3K team quipped.
The scene that had me nearly choking on my drink? — Jason’s friend R.J. starts doing karate movies in the garage, timed with a rise in the synthesizer score — a score that for a good minute fully ripped off Axl’s theme from “48 Hours.”
“I’ve installed synthesizers in my forearms,” Crow said.
Summing up everyone in the theater’s thoughts: “How exciting this would be if we cared about the characters,” the MST3K team riffed during a particularly tense scene.
Late in the movie, when Van Damme makes his first appearance since fighting Jason’s father early in the movie:
“Dad, it’s the guy that beat you up three beat-ups ago,” Tom Servo says.
It’s hard to do the comedy complete justice without a detailed, overlong description of the movie and the joke set-ups, but I assure you, MST3K is comedy gold — whether you’re watching the show at home or sitting at the always-great Orpheum.
Hogdson, Mike Nelson and Jonah Ray have served as the host during the show’s long run, which started on a local Minneapolis station and eventually moved to Comedy Central, then the Sci Fi channel during its original run. They’ve done live shows since the beginning.
The show produced seasons from 1989 to 1999, and was revived thanks to a kickstarter campaign in 2018, with two new seasons on Netflix. Additionally, volumes of the older seasons are on the streaming service as well.
The live show honored the history — when Joel and the bots headed back to the theater after the interstitials, the opening and closing door sequences from the beginning through Netflix were used throughout the live show — while also looking to the future. This is Hodgson’s last tour with the live show, with Marsh poised to take over.
I’ve loved Mystery Science Theater 3000 since I first discovered it, years ago on Comedy Central. I’m not as rabid as the hardest of hardcore fans, but it’s provided plenty of laughs over the years. It was great to sit back and enjoy the world MST3K has created, escaping to a place where some well-placed jokes leave your stomach hurting from laughing and where sentient robots make fun of Steven Seagal.
