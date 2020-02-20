The intimate Howard Drew Theatre inside the Omaha Community Playhouse is the home for “Native Gardens,” a very funny play about two neighbors squabbling over a property line in their backyards.
The show was written by Karen Zacharias and is directed by Ablan Roblin. The cast is very talented. The play takes place in a very affluent neighborhood of Washington D.C. A young couple has just moved into a house. The man is Pablo Del Vaile, a young lawyer whose family was originally from Chile. He is played very well by Giovanni Quezada. His pregnant wife, Tania, is played by Alyssa Gonzalez. Tania is a very smart person.
Their neighbors are Frank Butley and his wife Virginia. They get along with very well at first. Frank is played by veteran actor Dennis Collins and Virginia is played by Mary Kelly. They play the neighbors perfectly.
Pablo and Tania’s backyard is not very organized. Frank and Virginia’s backyard is immaculate. There is a small chain link fence dividing the two backyards. It stands about 2-feet high with flowers throughout.
At the opening of the show, Pablo comes home and tells Tania he accidentally invited the entire law firm for dinner in a few days. He thinks it is a good way to get on the good side of the firm’s partners. Tania is not happy with him inviting all the members of the firm to their house. The two decide to make it a barbecue in the backyard.
They let Frank and Virginia know about the plan. Pablo and Tania love the big oak tree right in their backyard. The Butleys wish the tree would go away.
Frank and Virginia agree that they can take out this short fence. Pablo and Tania decide to make a lovely wooden fence between the two properties. They even have it surveyed. That is when the problems start between the two families. The surveyor discovers Pablo’s property actually goes two feet farther onto Frank’s property.
This play is so funny as traditional Republicans Frank and Virginia go up against young Pablo and Tania. Frank shouts that the neighbors are “Democrats.” Virginia thinks all Hispanics are from Mexico. Tania informs them she is from New Mexico in the United States. Pablo tells them he is from Chile. There are great exchanges between the two households. Their arguing even gets to the point where Virginia brings a chain saw to cut the big tree down in Pablo’s backyard.
The laughs come quickly as the two households fight over the land. It’s old school versus new school in this showdown of different attitudes.
The outdoor set by Jim Othuse is fantastic. Frank and Virginia’s house even has grass and lawn furniture. Pablo’s backyard has a big tree and no grass. Jon Gibilisco the sound designer has created outdoor sounds with birds in the tree. Jen Sheshko has some casual costumes on both couples
It is amazing how a property dispute can turn into a very funny play. It is so enjoyable. Don’t miss this extremely funny show which plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays through March 15. The first act runs 60 minutes. There is a 15-minute intermission, and the second act runs 35 minutes. Ticket prices are adults $36 to $44 and varies by performance. The box office is open at 6915 Cass St. or call 402-553-0800.
There are special events with this show. On Saturday, the 7:30 p.m. performance will be an audio-described performance for people with vision impairments. Headsets will be available at the box office. On March 12, there will be a Spanish-translated performance. Spanish speaking patrons can get a discounted price of $20 for adults, and $10 for students. The Spanish Language performance will be available through headsets also. Please contact Kyle Bell at 402-661-8528 or Lanelle Poole at 402-661-8504.
The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create experiences for all members of the community.
