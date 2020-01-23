Nebraska Shakespeare
OMAHA — Nebraska Shakespeare will hold a public audition for the professional company of artists to perform in its 2020 season.
Interested performers will have an opportunity to be cast in the “Shakespeare on the Green” and “Shakespeare On Tour” respective companies. “Shakespeare on the Green” will perform “Shakespeare in Love” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” “Shakespeare on Tour” will perform “Macbeth.”
Auditions will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Lied Education Center for the Arts on Creighton University’s campus.
This year’s “Shakespeare on the Green” company will consist of 21-25 actors, the 2020 “Shakespeare On Tour” company will consist of eight actors. There are equity and non-equity contracts available for all productions with the exception of “Macbeth,” which is a non-equity touring production.
Those auditioning are asked to bring two copies of their headshot and resume. Please prepare one comedic Shakespearean monologue. To be considered for “Shakespeare in Love,” please also prepare 16 bars to be sung acapella.
Those interested in being considered for the non-equity tour of “Macbeth,” should also prepare 14-lines of verse from one of Shakespeare’s tragedies. Total time for your prepared piece is two minutes.
For questions on auditions and audition preparation, contact Alan Klem at aklem@nebraskashakespeare.com.
Auditions are by reservation. To schedule an audition, email Lara Marsh at lmarsh@nebraskashakespeare.com.
