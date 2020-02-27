The Omaha Community Playhouse will present “Once” Friday through March 22. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Winner of eight Tony Awards and based on the Oscar-winning film, “Once” is the tale of unexpected love between Guy, an Irish musician, and Girl, a Czech immigrant. The score — featuring the Academy Award-winning single, “Falling Slowly,” — is performed entirely on stage, with the actors doubling as orchestra musicians.
The Omaha Community Playhouse will host an audio-described performance of “Once” for people who are blind or people with vision impairments at 7:30 p.m. March 21. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the OCP box office.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $24 for adults and $18 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.
