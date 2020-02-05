We need to stop calling Post Malone a rapper.
Sure, he can rap. But he’s primarily a pop singer. The superstar performer makes pop music with hip-hop stylings, and after seeing him kick off his 2020 tour with a set filled with sing-along pop songs, it’s time to re-evaluate his status. At least a little.
On Tuesday in Omaha, the facially tattooed Malone performed before a sold-out CHI Health Center, and thousands of fans sang along with their hands in the air during songs such as “Rockstar,” “Circles,” “Sunflower” and “White Iverson.”
Malone just uses hip-hop stylings the same way Ed Sheeran does as a singer-songwriter, Nickelback uses hard rock or Taylor Swift dips into country. And when he does rap, Malone’s cadence is sing-songy and repetitive, making songs like “Allergic” into earworms that drill their way into your brain.
Curiously, Malone also continually referred to his own performance as singing, and songs such as “Stay” and “Circle” most certainly contain no rapping at all.
But whatever. Fans love him, and more than 15,000 showed up for his Omaha concert.
“Omaha, how we feeling tonight, baby?
“Y’all having a good time tonight?” he said. “It feels so good to be out here singing once again.”
Malone did hold his own for the show, strutting up and down a stage that was little more than a pair of vertical video screens and a long catwalk. For all but one song, he stood onstage alone. Swae Lee, who opened the show, joined Malone to perform their hit, “Sunflower,” and Lee even brought Malone a bouquet of sunflowers.
Malone also sat down with a guitar to play “Circles” and his first-night jitters were apparent. After starting the song, he stopped and tried again, smiling when the crowd chanted his nickname, “Posty,” for encouragement.
“I’m nervous tonight,” he said. “It has been a while since I’ve been on tour.”
But he was mostly confident all the way to the night’s final songs.
Malone spit out the words of “Rockstar” as whole towers of flame roared behind him. And as the song came to a close, he pulled one last rock star move. (Or maybe, considering his choice of instrument, it was a pop star move.) Malone pulled an acoustic guitar from the wings of the stage and smashed it on the stage.
