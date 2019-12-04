Five artists working in various mediums will serve as the first studio artists with Pottawattamie County Arts Culture and Entertainment.
PACE announced Tuesday that the artists will include photographer Buck Christensen of Council Bluffs; metal sculptor Susan Woodford and engineer, producer and music director, Kent Hertz, both of Malvern; and mixed media artists Ann Brugenhemke and D.C. Lutz, both of Council Bluffs.
“These talented and unique artists will be encouraged to interact with the community, create and participate in art exhibitions, and teach classes and workshops,” Pottawattamie County Arts Culture and Entertainment CEO Danna Kehm said.
Christensen said he’d use the studio to create art, display and sell prints and teach photography classes — part of the lease agreement. He’ll also have open studio hours for visitors to learn about taking and processing photos, view prints and more.
“As an artist, I’m excited to work with PACE to further advance the arts in Council Bluffs. They’ve been fantastic advocates for me and my counterparts for years. It’s a fantastic opportunity,” Christensen said.
“I’m elated to have a proper space for creation and exhibition, to have a setting for like-minded people to enjoy, to collaborate with other artists and to be a small part of the arts and cultural centerpiece that the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center will inevitably become.”
Christensen’s current photographic interests include Midwest landscapes and floral portraits, according to an announcement from PACE. His ongoing Lake Manawa Boy Scout Island series of photographs was documented by the PBS series Iowa Outdoors in 2017 and featured in Outdoor Photographer magazine in 2018.
His prints have been displayed at various galleries and art shows since 2010, including a solo exhibition of minimalistic floral portraits at Lauritzen Gardens in 2014, a solo exhibition entitled “Vanishing” at Everything Electric Gallery in 2016 and “Breakfast With Shiva,” an exhibition of photographs depicting the smoldering remnants of a riverfront wildfire in 2019, among many others.
His photograph “Exit Wounds” was chosen for inclusion in the 2019 Nebraska Artist Biennial.
Christensen lives in Council Bluffs with his wife Teri and 7-year-old daughter Gavin. He said he’s happy to be working at the Hoff Center and looks forward to the space increasing exposure to the arts in the city and metro area.
According to PACE, Hertz has spent the last 20 years as a music producer, videographer and projection mapping artist in Nashville, Miami and Los Angeles. He recently moved production back to the Midwest where he continues to support, encourage and promote the arts in rural areas.
Currently working on a series of sky paintings, Brugenhemke is focusing her time on the force behind storms and creating non-traditional portraits through the use of oils and pastels, according to PACE.
There is nothing more powerful than bending metal and working with fire, PACE said about Woodford.
“Working with fire and metal I take a strong, unyielding material and transform it into creations of movement, feminine form, and abstract imagery,” Woodford said in a PACE Facebook post about her being among the five artists.
In Lutz’s work, each piece is personally designed and handcrafted, according to his website, using natural wood from local mills and farms, up-cycled metals and acrylics and pre-consumer waste.
In Lutz’s work mixed media and fused mediums blends together found objects and reclaimed wood to create functional art as Lutz’ proves “beautiful things can be made to use and the things we use can be made beautifully,” PACE said, calling the work “unlike any other.”
PACE will help facilitate and subsidize artist studios for the artists for at least a year, Kehm said.
In addition to PACE and the artists, the 95,000-square-foot arts and culture center that will be housed in the renovated and expanded Harvester II building will be home to the American Midwest Ballet, Chanticleer Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, an art gallery, The Kitchen Council educational spaces and a teaching kitchen.
A grand opening will be held in February of 2020.
“I’m excited to have a place like the Hoff Center for my daughter and family to spend time attending shows, to harness our creativity, to learn and to teach, and to enjoy the arts in a place that represents a true artistic and cultural investment in Council Bluffs,” Christensen said. “This is a massive leap in the right direction for our community.”
