Whether or not you love plaid clothing, “Plaid Tidings” is a special holiday show that is fun for everyone.
Director Gordon Cantiello has four very good performers in the show: Roger Bunnell plays Jinx, and he is very funny in his role. Justin Dehmer plays Smudge, who is also funny and wears glasses that are taped on the bridge. Josh Dewberry plays Sparky well and he also has a great tap dance number in the show. And Jon Hickerson plays Francis, otherwise known as “Frankie” and is fantastic in the part.
Did I mention all of the characters wear plaid tuxedos?
There is a lot of music in the show. Musical director Peggy Holloway also plays the piano for the show, and Bud Phillips plays bass electric guitar.
The songs include audience participation, which was a great deal of fun. Fortunately for the audience, they kept those songs very simple. The PART Theatre is a very intimate theater with the audience sitting at small tables. The action takes place just a few feet from the audience and, in a couple of instances, behind the audience.
Since this is a holiday show, the songs include: “Besume Mucho,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Dayo,” “Fever,” “Hey There,” “Holiday for Strings,” “Home for the Holidays,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Moments to Remember.”
They had a good mix of pop music from the ’50s and holiday tunes. This show is full of nostalgia, with bits from the Ed Sullivan Show and the Perry Como Show. There is even some accordion music.
I really enjoyed their version of “Sha Boom (Life Could Be a Dream)” and “Stranger in Paradise.”
The song “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” even included a red nose on one of the actors.
The actors had good voices and a great comedic touch. For the opening of the second act, the performers took off their plaid tuxedos and put on red cardigan sweaters.
When you come to the show, come early for pre-show entertainment featuring Rob Lohman and Kristin Lynn. It is a fun time with Christmas karaoke that the audience can participate in.
“Plaid Tidings” runs through Sunday December 15.
The show runs two hours and that includes a 15 minute intermission. Curtain times are 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m Sunday.
This show is a perfect way to celebrate the holiday season and have a laugh. This show is fun for all ages. For reservations, call 402-706-0778. Ticket prices are $35 for adults; $30 for seniors; and $25 for students. The Part Theatre is located in the Target wing of the Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.