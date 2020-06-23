The Omaha Community Playhouse is changing the order in which shows will open during its 2020-21 season.
OCP Artistic Director Kimberly Faith Hickman announced the change in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.
“The OCP staff and select board members collaborated to rearrange the 2020-21 season so that our staff and volunteers can produce shows while operating safely within Nebraska government mandates,” Hickman said. “As we considered the change, details that were analyzed included sizes of casts and crews, and which productions required physical contact or close proximity between actors.
By first opening smaller-cast plays and shows that have minimal close contact onstage, actors and crews will be better protected — both in rehearsal and while performing. Backstage crowding and the need to share dressing areas will also be minimized.
“As government mandates or restrictions evolve, the season will continue to be re-evaluated,” Hickman said. “The safety of our staff, volunteers, students and patrons remains our top priority.”
The season retains the same plays and musicals announced in March. Two shows are to open sooner and three later than originally planned. Eight shows keep the same spots on the calendar.
The new order of the season:
2020
Aug. 7 to 16: Billy McGuigan’s “Pop Rock Orchestra,” Hawks Mainstage
Aug. 21 to Sept. 20: “Clybourne Park,” Howard Drew Theatre
Sept. 25 to Oct. 18: Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Hawks Mainstage
Oct. 16 to Nov. 8: “Outside Mullingar,” Howard Drew Theatre
Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: “A Christmas Carol,” Hawks Mainstage
Nov. 27 to Dec. 31: “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” Howard Drew Theatre
2021
Jan. 15 to Feb. 7: “The Miracle Worker,” Hawks Mainstage
Feb. 12 to March 14: “The Scottsboro Boys,” Howard Drew Theatre
Feb. 26 to March 21: “Kinky Boots,” Hawks Mainstage
March 18 to 21: “The Candy Project Presents: Gutenberg! The Musical!,” Howard Drew Theatre
April 16 to May 9: “In the Heights,” Hawks Mainstage
May 7 to May 30: “Water by the Spoonful,” Howard Drew Theatre
May 28 to June 27: “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” Hawks Mainstage
For more information, contact Bob Fischbach at bfischbach@omahaplayhouse.com or (402) 661-8505.
