Support land stewardship, environmental education and low impact recreation in Pottawattamie County at the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation’s annual Go Wild for Conservation beer tasting and auction fundraiser.
The event will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the new location, The Grass Wagon located at 110 S. 29th St. in Council Bluffs. Sample a wide assortment of beer as well as delicious appetizers and enjoy the comedy stylings of our friend Kris Covi then get ready to bid on amazing auction items including:
A private raptor banding experience at Hitchcock Nature Center. This experience includes the raptor banding program and a cabin stay. The foundation will provide food and a little wine for your visit.
A private hayrack ride and a personalized program during the Arrowhead Park Chili Fest in August 2020, followed by a weekend stay in one of Arrowhead Park’s new, modern cabins.
A private dinner party, Wasting Away in Margaritaville, for eight to 10 people.
A weekend stay in a 30’ travel trailer (sleeps up to six) at Botna Bend Park. During your stay you will enjoy a private program on the bison and elk that call Botna Bend Home, along with breakfast and a chuck wagon cook out dinner.
A private ATV tour of Hitchcock Nature Center that includes a back country camping experience including tent set up with all camping needs for the night (air mattress, camp stove, etc.).
Selection of your own locally harvested lumber (100 board feet) from one of our very own parks.
A local wine and brewery tour including transportation and lunch at Tobey Jacks as you visit Breezy Hills in Minden, Prairie Crossing in Treynor, Full Fledge Brewing in Council Bluffs, Vine Street Cellars, Bodega Victoriana Keg Creek Brewery all in Glenwood.
This year’s beer tasting will feature Keg Creek Brewery from Glenwood, Infusion Brewing from Benson and Exile Brewing from Des Moines on site and pouring their new and seasonal beers for event attendees to try.
Ticket price is $50 for single seats or you can purchase a table of 10 for $450. Ticket price includes food, drink and your auction number so come prepared for a night of fun. Reservations are required to attend this annual fundraising event. Reserve your tickets online at pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.