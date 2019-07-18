Spend an afternoon with good music and cool eats on at 4:30 p.m. July 28, as the Friends of Hitchcock House will present the second summer program of 2019 by hosting the Schmidt Sisters.
The girls were raised in Griswold and have been singing together since they were young. Kelsey and Haley were music majors at Iowa State University and participated in the Iowa State marching band.
Haley teaches music at Griswold and Kelsey at Stanton. Both play several instruments.
A meal of maid rites and pulled pork along with chips, drink and cookie will be available afterwards for a free will donation. There is no cost for the performance.
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets as the performance will be held in the south lawn. In case of inclement weather, we will move to the Big Red Barn located on the premises.
The Hitchcock House, a National Historic Landmark, will be open for tours from 1 p.m. until time for the music. Tour fees are $5 for those entering ninth grade next fall, and adults.
