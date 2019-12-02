Stir Cove announced the first concert of its 2020 season: Country singer Darius Rucker will play there next summer.
The "Wagon Wheel" and "If I Told You" singer will play Stir on June 11.
It will be Rucker's third time playing Stir Cove and his first time back since 2017.
Rucker was first known as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, whose 1994 debut album is one of the best-selling records of all time.
Rucker embarked on a successful country solo career in 2008, marked by No. 1 songs such as “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” “It Won’t Be Like This For Long,” “Alright” and his cover of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.”
Hootie has since reunited and toured, but Rucker continues to work his solo career.
Though he's the first announcement of the season, Rucker likely won't be the first artist to play there next year. Stir Cove's season typically begins in May and runs as late as October.
Tickets to see Rucker at Stir go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.