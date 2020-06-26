Stir Cove has canceled its entire 2020 concert lineup due to coronavirus.
The popular outdoor Councils Bluffs concert venue had announced many of its performers for the summer season, but they have all been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
“This is the first time in its 17-year history of entertainment in Council Bluffs that the Summer Concert Series will take a hiatus,” said Missy Hardersen, a regional vice president for entertainment for Harrah's, which owns the venue. “Like all of you, we are so sad not to be able to bring concerts this summer to Stir Cove, but we look forward to next summer 2021 when we can all enjoy the music again.”
Tickets will be refunded for canceled concerts Kesha, Steve Miller Band, Kaleo and Dropkick Murphys/Rancid. Season pass holders will also be refunded.
Concerts from the Struts, Brothers Osborne, Lauv and Coheed & Cambria have been postponed, but new dates have not yet been announced.
Darius Rucker has been rescheduled to June 19, and Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket have been rescheduled to June 25.
Fans with tickets to postponed and rescheduled shows are asked to retain their tickets, which will be valid for the new dates. If fans are unable to attend those dates, they can return them to the point of purchase within 30 days of a new date being announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.