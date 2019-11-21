The Durham Museum will host its annual fundraiser, “Sentimental Journey,” on Friday.
The theme of this year’s event is “Sentimental Journey: Coming Together” and it will celebrate the museum’s efforts to bring the community together through exhibitions, programs, events and education.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, followed by an elegant dinner in front of The Durham’s magnificent Christmas tree in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall.
Proceeds from “Sentimental Journey” will benefit exhibition and educational programming at The Durham Museum.
For more information on sponsoring a table or purchasing tickets, contact The Durham Museum at 402-444-5071.
