Musical group The Young Irelanders will perform at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Each and every year the Irish Cultural Academy brings together some of its finest exponents of Irish traditional music, song, and dance as part of one sensational group known as The Young Irelanders, according to The Arts Center’s website. These performers are still in their 20s and are “unique among their peers, in that they are all world and Irish national champions in their disciplines.”
Whether it be one of the much-loved vocal numbers like “Galway Bay,” the foot stomping beat of Kerry polkas, or a stirring air inspired by the “Cliffs of Moher,” The Young Irelanders deliver a performance which transports you to a part of the world “untarnished by modernity and breathtaking in its beauty,” the website states. This same setting has provided captivating scenes for many films including “The Quiet Man,” “Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince,” “Marley & Me,” and “Star Wars — The Force Awakens.”
To experience Ireland’s traditions in music, song, and dance presented by some of the most talented young performers in the world, this “sensational” act is an “absolute must-see.”
Tickets may be purchased online at artscenter.iwcc.edu or by calling 712-388-7140 or at The Arts Center box office at 2700 College Road.
