We all know the story of “Annie.” We know the colorful characters, the songs, the story. It never gets old.
There are 36 actors of all ages in the show there 24 songs we all love in the show. To have a good production of “Annie,” you need an amazing lead — Annie. Stella Clark-Kaczmarek is that Annie. She sparkles when she is onstage. She has great chemistry with Daddy Warbucks, played by Jay Srygley. She also needs a good dog — Sandy, and the pooch the Playhouse has is perfect.
We all know the songs, including: “Hard Knock Life,” which is sung by the orphans, is prominent in the first act. It is exciting and the orphans are so good, as they scrub the floors of the orphanage. Annie does a solo called “Maybe.” Miss Hannigan — played perfectly by Allison Wissman — is the nasty lady who runs the orphanage. She has the perfect song venting her frustration: “Little Girls.” One of my favorites songs is sung with Warbucks, Annie and the ensemble: “N.Y.C.”
And of course, there is always “Tomorrow.”
There are three bad characters in the show: Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily. They have a great number called “Easy Street.” They are going to scam Warbucks out of a lot of money. They are going to claim Annie is their long lost daughter that they dropped off at the orphanage many years ago. Lily is played by Cathy Hirsch and Rooster is played by Christopher Violett. The two are fantastic.
This production is first class. The sets are gorgeous and the costumes are amazing. The 10-piece orchestra conducted by Jim Boggess sounds great. Kimberly Faith Hickman is the director for the Omaha Community Playhouse production of this classic musical. Jim Boggess is musical director. Michelle Garrity is choreograher.
There are many outstanding performers in the show including: Angela Jensen Frey as Grace Farrell, Mark Haufle as Drake, and Peter Barrett as Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are available through the Omaha Community Box Office, 6915 Cass St. or call 402-553-0800. This show closes on Oct. 13.
Don’t miss “Annie”
Adult ticket prices are $32 to $50 and varies by performance. Student tickets $20 to $25 and varies by performance.
