The Omaha Community Playhouse opened “Once”, the Tony Award-winning musical from 2012, on Friday. The show’s director, Kimberly Faith Hickman, has created a memorable show where the actors and musicians are one in the same.
“Once” is remarkable and very entertaining. The show has a very talented group of musicians and actors. It is an exhilarating night of theater in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at The Omaha Community Playhouse. The first act runs 65 minutes then, after a-15 minute intermission, the second act runs 55 minutes.
The story isn’t that complicated, it takes place in Dublin, Ireland. It focuses on a young Irishman named “Guy”, who runs a vacuum cleaner repair shop and plays his music at night in various bars. He has a lovely voice and plays guitar. He is played very well by Jay Hanson. Hanson also appeared with Billy McGuigan as a musician in “Yesterday and Today.”
Guy meets a lovely lady in a music store named “Girl.” She is a Czech woman who plays the piano and sings. Melissa King is fantastic and looks the part perfectly. She has a lovely voice. Girl has a young daughter who is actually played by three different girls at different performances. Holly Hirsch, Anina Frey, and Brinlee Roeder. All three play the tambourine and sing.
It is an awesome love story between Guy and Girl. The show does have a little adult language. There is a neat set by James Othuse and even a great model of it in the Playhouse lobby. Amanda Felner did a great job on the Irish costumes.
There are 13 songs in the first act and six songs in the second act. One of the most important songs is “Falling Slowly,” and it is sung by Guy and Girl. It is a beautiful song sung in both acts. In the second act, it is sung by everyone. Other songs include “The North Strand,” “The Moon.” “If You Want Me,” and “Broken Hearted Hoover Fixer Sucker Guy.” Hanson does a good job on that number. He also sings and plays the guitar in “Leave.” King sings “Song Without Words” and “The Hill.”
Musical Director Jim Boggess finds himself on stage as Eamo and plays the piano. We are not used to seeing Jim anyplace other than in the orchestra pit. He is also a very good actor. Baruska is played by Joey Hartshorn. She plays the accordian and sings “Baruska’s Story.” The entire ensemble sings and plays well together. Nathaniel Belshan plays the emcee and guitar. Jonathan Berger plays Andrej, and the guitar and ukelele. Thomas A.C. Gjere plays the bank manager and guitar and cello. Ejanae Hume plays Reza and the violin. Sean Johnson plays Billy and plays the guitar, cajon and ukelele. Don Keelan-White plays the banjo, ukelele and Mandolin. Hannah McQuay plays Guys ex-girlfriend and plays the violin. Jesse White is Svec and plays the guitar, banjo and drums. He is very funny in his role. Hickman is also the show’s choreographer.
There are lots of laughs and a few tears along the way with this musical. I was watching audience members using their tissues towards the end of the show. For a unique theater experience don’t miss “Once.”
“Once” the Musical runs through March 22 at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., in Omaha. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices range from $24 and $18 for students. Ticket prices vary by performance. Call the box office at 402-553-0800 or go in person. The box office is open Tuesday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. You can also go online to omahaplayhouse.com.
On March 21, there will be an audio-described performance at 7:30 p.m. It is for blind or for people who have vision impairments. Call the box office for information on this special performance.
