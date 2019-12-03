After you’ve seen the live-action remake of “The Lion King,” you can take in the spectacular Broadway musical at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 5, via TicketOmaha.com and the show will run from April 15 through May 10 next year.
Omaha Performing Arts is bringing back the wildly popular touring show as the climax of its coming season. It premiered here in 2007.
Local audiences love it. The last time it was here, in 2013, it set a record for total dollars’ worth of tickets sold for a Broadway touring musical at the Orpheum, drawing slightly more than 79,000 patrons.
Get ready to be amazed anew at the giant puppets portraying jungle animals.
Next week, "A Bronx Tale" will go on sale on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
- Nonpareil Digital Editor Krystal Sidzyik contributed to this report.
