Trans-Siberian Orchestra will once again start its tour in Council Bluffs.
The massively successful band mixes rock 'n' roll with classic Christmas songs, as well as many of its own, and creates a grand concert spectacle with lights and pyrotechnics.
And its "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tour will begin on Nov. 13 at the Mid-America Center before heading to a total of 66 cities for 109 performances.
"Christmas Eve and Other Stories" is the band's debut album. It's one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, and it features the band's signature song, "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24."
In past years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has used the Bluffs arena as its rehearsal space leading up to the event. Its touring productions, including the entire band and crew, lock down the show for a few weeks before the tour kickoff.
TSO's 94-date 2018 tour sold more than 925,000 tickets and grossed $53.7 million, and it ranked No. 16 among all North American concert tours, according to Pollstar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.