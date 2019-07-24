The Council Bluffs Public Library will host entertainer Luke Winger who will present, “When I Grow Up,” at 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Winger, a juggler, entertainer, and inspirational speaker, paints a picture of how to become the person you want to be. Using juggling, balancing, storytelling, and audience participation, his presentation will teach audience members four key actions that, if followed, will empower them to become the people they desire to be.
Winger began performing at the age of 8 and hasn’t stopped since. He is proud to use his experiences gained during four years living in China, 25 years as a nationally competitive cyclist, and parenting four boys, and blends them with his juggling and balancing skills to entertain, encourage and motivate people to reach their full potential.
He’s taken his show on the road, visiting prisons, churches, schools, festivals, fairs, camps, weddings, and libraries, entertaining audiences of all ages. Winger’s promise: “Be prepared to be inspired, to laugh, to cry, and to leave with a new outlook on life.”
This family event will take place in the 1st floor atrium of the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553 ext. 132.
