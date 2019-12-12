Billy McGuigan’s popular show about the Beatles is back onstage where it all started 12 years ago — at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
McGuigan wrote, produces, directs and stars in “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” a two-hour production highlighting the best of The Beatles music. Performances are held in the OCP’s Howard Drew Theater, an intimate venue that is simple and allows room for the show’s performers and the audience.
As I took my seat in the theater, Max Meyer sat on a stool and playing Beatles songs on his guitar. He played “Imagine,” “Blackbird,” “All My Loving” and “Julia.” He was very good. It got the audience in just the right mood to listen to an evening of Beatles tunes.
The show began in the dark as the performers walked onto the stage. There were four large video screens hanging on the back wall of the stage. The band consists of Billy McGuigan on vocals, guitar and keyboards; Billy’s brother Matthew McGuigan on vocals and bass guitar; Billy’s other brother Ryan McGuigan on vocals and acoustic guitar; and Tara Vaughn on keyboards and vocals. She had her own show last summer at the Howard Drew Theater called “She Rocks” and will be performing it again in June 2020. Rounding out the very talented band is Rich Miller on drums; and Jay Hanson on vocals, lead guitar and harmonica.
The group picked their playlist based on audience requests that were taken before the show. The songs chosen included: “Come Together,” “Happy Birthday,” “Drive My Car,” “Rocky Raccoon,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “A Day in the Life,” “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” “Norwegian Wood,” “We Can Work it Out,” “Hey Jude,” “Here comes the Sun,” “Twist and Shout,” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”
Each of the McGuigan brothers took turns singing those classic Beatles songs from the past. Overall, the show is a great time for people who love the music of The Beatles.
The show runs through Dec. 31. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. On Dec. 31, shows will be held at 7 and 10 p.m.
Tickets are almost sold out. Check with the box office at 402-553-0800 about availability and price.
