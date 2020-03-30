Essential Business and Care Directory

View our special businesses below
|Business
|Address
|Contact Information
|Special Information
|Automotive Service
|McMullen Ford
|3401 South Expressway, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-366-0531
www.McMullenFord.com
|Offering Pickup, Delivery, and Sanitization for service
|Family Services
|Family Inc
|3501 Harry Langdon Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-256-9566
www.familyia.org
|Call or Visit Website
|Funeral Services
|Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-256-9988
www.HoyFuneral.com
|Call or Visit Website
|Heating & Cooling
|Phil's Comfort Zone Heating and Air Conditioning
|712-256-9686
www.philscomfortzone.com
|Serving Council Bluffs, IA and the Surrounding Areas
|R.J. Nelson
|2437 Avenue M, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-322-7574
www.rjnelsonco.com
|Waiving our standard service call fee for the Council Bluffs area until April 15th
|Norm's Heating & Air Conditioning
|3406 2nd Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-323-5305
www.normsheatingandair.com
|Call or Visit Website
|Home Services
|Merry Maids
|38 Benton Street, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-322-1010
www.merrymaids.com/council-bluffs
|Free Estimates - Call or Visit Website
|Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners
|900 Woodbury Ave., Suite 13B, Council Bluffs, IA
|712.322.6668
www.homestylelaundrydrycleaners.com
|Curbside service currently available Tuesdays and Thursdays. Service available for all types of laundry/dry cleaning.
|Insurance
|State Farm - Tracy Hough
|928 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-325-1916
www.InsureWithTracy.com
|Call or Visit Website
|American Family Insurance - Arlo Burk Jr.
|1705 McPhersonAve #GL100, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-325-4910
www.agent.amfam.com/Arlo-Burk
|Call or Visit Website
|Brocker, Karns & Karns Insurance
|1317 North 16th, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-322-1228
www.brockerkarns.com
|Call or Visit Website
|Legal Help
|Simpson Legal Group
|50 Northcrest Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-256-9899
www.simpsonlegalgroup.com
|Call or Visit Website
|Hamilton Associates, P.C.
|20 Pearl Street, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-322-0277
www.hamiltonassociatescpa.com
|Call or Visit Website
|12335 Gold Street, Omaha, NE
|402-333-0393
www.hamiltonassociatescpa.com
|Call or Visit Website
|Medical
Chiropractic Care
|Advanced ChiroCare
|7 N. 6th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-256-5440
www.posturedoc.net
|Open for regular Hours
|Bluffs Family Chiropractic
|303 McKenzie Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-256-5990
www.bluffsfamilychiropractic.com
|Open for regular Hours
|Medical
Dental Care
|Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
|2612 West Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA
|712.323.3615
www.smilesofbroadway.com
|On call for emergencies
|Medical
Eye Care
|Olson Eye Care
|320 McKenzie Ave #206, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-256-1111
www.olsoneyecarecb.com
|Call or Visit Website
|Ideal Eyecare
|928 Valley View Dr., Ste. 17, Council Bluffs, IA
|712.256.8898
www.idealeyecare2020.com
|Open for urgent or emergent changes in patients eyes and vision.
|Wahl Optical
|204 S. 35th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-322-4554
www.wahloptical.com
|Exams will resume April 13. Pick Up Hours: Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Call for special arrangements.
|Medical
Hospital
|Jennie Edmundson Hospital
|933 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA
|712-396-6000
www.bestcare.org
|Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms call 402-815-7425 (SICK)
