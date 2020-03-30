Essential Business and Care Directory

As we face these uncertain times, there are many businesses we depend on.

We consider these businesses and others as essential to our well being.

View our special businesses below

Business Address Contact Information Special Information
Automotive Service
McMullen Ford 3401 South Expressway, Council Bluffs, IA 712-366-0531
www.McMullenFord.com		 Offering Pickup, Delivery, and Sanitization for service
Family Services
Family Inc 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 712-256-9566
www.familyia.org		 Call or Visit Website
Funeral Services
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 712-256-9988
www.HoyFuneral.com		 Call or Visit Website
Heating & Cooling
Phil's Comfort Zone Heating and Air Conditioning 712-256-9686
www.philscomfortzone.com		 Serving Council Bluffs, IA and the Surrounding Areas
R.J. Nelson 2437 Avenue M, Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7574
www.rjnelsonco.com		 Waiving our standard service call fee for the Council Bluffs area until April 15th
Norm's Heating & Air Conditioning 3406 2nd Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 712-323-5305
www.normsheatingandair.com		 Call or Visit Website
Home Services
Merry Maids 38 Benton Street, Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-1010
www.merrymaids.com/council-bluffs		 Free Estimates - Call or Visit Website
Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners 900 Woodbury Ave., Suite 13B, Council Bluffs, IA 712.322.6668
www.homestylelaundrydrycleaners.com		 Curbside service currently available Tuesdays and Thursdays. Service available for all types of laundry/dry cleaning.
Insurance
State Farm - Tracy Hough 928 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 712-325-1916
www.InsureWithTracy.com		 Call or Visit Website
American Family Insurance - Arlo Burk Jr. 1705 McPhersonAve #GL100, Council Bluffs, IA 712-325-4910
www.agent.amfam.com/Arlo-Burk		 Call or Visit Website
Brocker, Karns & Karns Insurance 1317 North 16th, Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-1228
www.brockerkarns.com		 Call or Visit Website
Legal Help
Simpson Legal Group 50 Northcrest Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 712-256-9899
www.simpsonlegalgroup.com		 Call or Visit Website
Hamilton Associates, P.C. 20 Pearl Street, Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-0277
www.hamiltonassociatescpa.com		 Call or Visit Website
12335 Gold Street, Omaha, NE 402-333-0393
www.hamiltonassociatescpa.com		 Call or Visit Website
Medical
Chiropractic Care
Advanced ChiroCare 7 N. 6th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 712-256-5440
www.posturedoc.net		 Open for regular Hours
Bluffs Family Chiropractic 303 McKenzie Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 712-256-5990
www.bluffsfamilychiropractic.com		 Open for regular Hours
Dental Care
Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry 2612 West Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 712.323.3615
www.smilesofbroadway.com		 On call for emergencies
Eye Care
Olson Eye Care 320 McKenzie Ave #206, Council Bluffs, IA 712-256-1111
www.olsoneyecarecb.com		 Call or Visit Website
Ideal Eyecare 928 Valley View Dr., Ste. 17, Council Bluffs, IA 712.256.8898
www.idealeyecare2020.com		 Open for urgent or emergent changes in patients eyes and vision.
Wahl Optical 204 S. 35th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-4554
www.wahloptical.com		 Exams will resume April 13. Pick Up Hours: Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Call for special arrangements.
Hospital
Jennie Edmundson Hospital 933 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA 712-396-6000
www.bestcare.org		 Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms call 402-815-7425 (SICK)
