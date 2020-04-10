After 34 years at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital working as a medical staff coordinator Sharon Manz retired in February 2019. Manz missed her Jennie family and became an active Jennie volunteer in September of the same year. You can find her working in Jennie’s gift shop.
“As a retired employee of Jennie, I always interacted with the volunteers and had made it my plan to join their ranks when I retired,” she said. “I really enjoy working in the gift shop and getting to know my fellow volunteers. I’ve made a lot of new friends and still get to see my old friends from my working days. My volunteer schedule is very flexible, which still allows me to travel whenever I want to. I have only been a volunteer for a few months but I enjoy working in the gift shop and look forward to getting back into volunteering once the pandemic is over.”
Profits from the gift shop are used for Jennie’s Charitable Patient Care Fund which provides financial support to patients in need.
When Manz isn’t volunteering she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family, which includes five grandchildren. She and her husband, Steve, enjoy supporting their grandchildren and their many sporting events and activities. Whenever possible, they’ll be on the sidelines cheering them on.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
