Lisa Warneke is the office assistant for the Pre-Admissions Department at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“My biggest role is to keep the department organized and make sure the nurses have all the necessary paperwork so they are able to talk to and educate our patients before their upcoming procedure,” said Warneke, who has been at Jennie for the past six years. She and her team ensure patients have any educational information they need before their procedure.
Since March 17, Jennie Edmundson Hospital has not had any volunteers due to COVID-19 precautions. Warneke has taken on additional roles to help out wherever needed. She has also helped out various departments with additional needs and has volunteered with screening visitors and patients at entry points to the hospital. She even assisted in the gift shop, an area typically staffed by hospital auxiliary volunteers.
“What is special about working in a hospital — especially Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital — is that the work is unique and it gives you a sense of pride,” Warneke said. “Every day brings new challenges and rewards. You can make an impact on the lives of patients/family members by just doing little things.”
When Warneke is not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband, Michael, have been married 30 years. They have two sons, Jacob and Nicholas, and with there dogs, Zoe, Ruby, and Charlie.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
