Lynn Connor has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for more than nine years.
Connor currently volunteers on Wednesday mornings where she helps at the Welcome Desk. She helps patients and families with way finding to their appointments, wheelchairs and any other questions they have upon arriving at our front door.
In addition, she picks up and delivers the U.S. mail in all of the departments in the hospital. She enjoys the mail because it also allows her to meet and greet the staff while also getting some exercise.
Connor recently took over as the Membership Committee chair within the Mercy Guild when an opening occurred mid-year. When she is not volunteering, she works at Hy-Vee on West Broadway and spends time with her family.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager, at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@alegent.org.
