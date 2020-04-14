Nancy Orth has been volunteering in the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs gift shop for over a year. She enjoys working in the gift shop and getting to help patients, families, and staff with their shopping needs.
Her fellow volunteers and Mercy friends say, “She’s a bright, shining star and adds so much happiness to our Tuesday mornings.” All those who know Orth, know that she has a friendly smile, a welcoming spirit, and a willingness to help others.
Orth especially enjoys helping with the hospital’s “Spring Fling” sale and Christmas Premier sales.
Prior to volunteering, Orth was a nurse at Mercy Hospital for more than 40 years. After a few years of retirement, she decided to return to the Mercy family and she has been volunteering in the gift shop ever since. She is making a big difference.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services Manager, at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@alegent.org.
