Harold Tornquist has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs since December 2015. He volunteers three afternoons a week at the welcome desk.
Tornquist goes above and beyond to assist patients and their families. He is a joyful and friendly person. He easily makes connections with our guests right away. He’s good with the kiddos too. You can tell he enjoys the interaction with visitors.
CHI Health really appreciate all that Tornquist does for patients and families at Mercy. One of the many benefits of volunteering is to meet people, be part of a community, and make a difference. Tornquist is gaining all of these benefits in leaps and bounds.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager, at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@alegent.org.
